Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Today is going to be a tough week for Jordan fans, especially if your go-to is the Air Jordan 1. The famous silhouette is dropping in three colorways this week, a classic White and University Red low-top, a beautiful high-top in Mauve, and perhaps most exciting of all, Travis Scott’s latest Jordan collaboration, an AJ-1 Golf low-top in a season-appropriate mix of faded green tones. The Travis Scott drop is without a doubt the big release of the week but honestly, scoring any of these Jordans is enough to make your month so… happy hunting! Elsewhere this week we have new Nike Terminator colorways, a couple of New Balance collaborations, and more. It’s a quiet week for Adidas, PUMA, and Reebok fans unfortunately. Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week.

Nike Air Footscape Woven Black And Smoke Grey Price: $160 Woven sneakers are just dope, there is no denying it, just look at this pair of Footscape Wovens. The sneaker features a horsehair leather upper with woven details wrapping around the design, almost creating a dope wavy appearance similar to the legendary Air Max 97. But the sneaker isn’t just for show, the design uses data from the Nike Sport Research Lab for a comfort-focused fit and a cushioned step. The Nike Air Footscape Woven Black/Smoke Grey is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Terminator Low University Blue Price: $120 The Terminator generally looks best in dark and gritty colorways, so this UNC version of the sneaker is a little out of left field, but you know what? It’s totally working. The UNC is a legendary colorway, so it tends to look great on everything.

The sneaker features a premium leather upper with old-school large logo branding at the heel and an airy toe box for a ventilated fit. The Nike Terminator Low University Blue is set to drop on October 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Terminator Low Black and Medium Ash Price: $120 See what I mean? The Terminator just looks great when it lives on the darker sections of the color spectrum. The Black and Medium Ash features a crisp leather upper with suede panel details in ash, an exposed foam tongue, and a chocolate gum sole. As much as we love the UNC version, we have to hand it to this colorway, it complements the shape and name better and looks highly elevated. The Nike Terminator Low Black and Medium Ash is set to drop on October 12th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 1 Low White and University Red Price: $140 The Jordan 1 White and University Red is ultra clean and crispy! The sneaker features an upper of bright white leather perfectly contrasted with University red on the tongue tag, swoosh, throat, and outsole. For an extra level of luxury, the sneaker sports the classic Wings logo in embroidery at the heel. It’s simple, sure, but easily one of the all-time-greatest Jordan 1 colorways. The Air Jordan 1 Low White and University Red is set to drop on October 13th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Neutral Olive Price: $170 Well, here we are, the moment you’ve all been waiting for! We were convinced Travis Scott’s next Nike collaboration would be gracing the Nike Attack, but it looks like Scott had other plans. The Neutral Olive features an olive-toned leather upper with Sail overlays, a large black backward Swoosh on the outer foot, a standard white Swoosh on the inner foot, Cactus Jack branding, and an altered Jumpman “Golf” logo at the heel. This isn’t just a remixed Jordan 1 though — it’s important to highlight that this is the Golf version of the sneaker, which means it has a more radical traction pattern. Some hardcore Jordan fans even swear that this is the superior build of the shoe, whether you play golf or not. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Gold Neutral Olive is set to drop on October 13th at 11:00 AM PST for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Air Jordan 1 Mauve Price: $180 It’s wise of Nike to drop this Mauve colorway of the Jordan 1 hightop a day after Travis Scott’s drop. If you’re feeling burned by missing the drop of the former on the SNKRS app, there is still hope you close out the week with a win.

There isn’t a lot to say about this sneaker, it features the standard leather build with a mix of white and mauve colorways with the classic high-top design. It’s one of those lazy Nike drops that doesn’t offer anything new but still manages to look exciting. The Air Jordan 1 Mauve is set to drop on October 14th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

AURALEE x New Balance 1906R Bone White With Mojave Desert/ Flint Stone with Pistachio Shell Price: $169.99 Tokyo-based brand AURALEE is linking up with New Balance this week for a running sneaker that exudes Y2K vibes. This 1906R features a premium upper of open knit mesh with leather and nubuck overlays and a terry cloth-lined collar over an ACTEVA LITE midsole cushion with ABZROB SBS heel cushioning. The sneaker drops in two tonal opposite colorways, Bone White and Flint Stone. Both look great! Another home run for AURALEE. The AURALEE x New Balance 1906R is set to drop on October 11th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $169.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore or aftermarket sites like Flight Club. CAYL x New Balance 610T Price: $159.99 This New Balance collaboration with South Korean brand CAYL, this New Balance 610T is pure GORP-Core. The underlay is constructed from a ripstop-like synthetic grid-patterned material with hairy suede overlays, giving it a practical but elevated look.