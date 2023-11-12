Camp Flog Gnaw returned yesterday (November 11) for the kickoff of the annual Los Angeles festival’s 2023 edition. As for the headliners, Kendrick Lamar and his cousin, Baby Keem, made their live debut as a duo now known as The Hillbillies. Throughout the set, both rappers played songs from their catalogs, including Lamar treating the Dodger Stadium crowd to hits like “Swimming Pools (Drank)” and “Humble.”

As they neared the end of the 23-song setlist, Lamar and Keem had one final surprise in store. The two brought out the event’s founder, none other than Tyler, The Creator, to groove along with them as they performed “The Hillbillies” song for the first time live also. Originally, the track dropped as a single online release in May. Tyler also appeared in the music video, making his appearance a fun surprise for fans.

The second day of 2023’s Camp Flog Gnaw is taking place today, as SZA is closing the night out as the other headliner, so there will (hopefully) be more surprises in store with her set. For those who are attending the sold-out event, more information can be found here.

Check out the video of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem dancing with Tyler, The Creator below.