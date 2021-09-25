Drake and J. Cole have remained open about their friendship over the years. The two rappers have collaborated on a number of occasions, including on J. Cole’s “In The Morning” and Drake’s “Jodeci Freestyle.” More recently, Cole released “Heaven’s EP,” a freestyle that found him rapping over Drake’s “Pipe Down.” This freestyle became the center of a warm moment between the two, as Cole brought Drake out during the first stop of The Off-Season Tour in Miami on Friday night.

Drake tells J. Cole the bronze line on ‘Pipe Down’ is not justified because he’s one of the greatest rappers to touch the mic pic.twitter.com/TnWrK5anSj — HipHop-N-More (@FreeHHNM) September 25, 2021

“I gotta say this ‘cause I don’t always wanna have a heartfelt moment when we’re on stage together,” Drake said after gracing the crowd with a performance of “Way 2 Sexy,” his No. 1 hit with Future and Young Thug. “You know, you did that ‘Pipe Down’ freestyle the other day. You was sayin’ in the freestyle that they gave you the bronze or whatever, me and Kendrick [Lamar]…I just want you to understand something. You are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic.”

The moment on the song that Drake is referring to finds Cole rapping, “Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me / Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them n****s is superstars to me.”

You can watch the rappers share the stage together in the videos above.