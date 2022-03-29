You won’t have to go to Raleigh for one of the most promising hip-hop festivals of the year. J. Cole has partnered with Amazon Music’s Rotation to stream this weekend’s Dreamville Festival, returning to Dorothea Dix Park this weekend.

Boasting a lineup of acts like Blxst, Kehlani, Ari Lennox, and of course, Dreamville founder J. Cole, Dreamville Fest continues to bring some of the most acclaimed acts in hip-hop and R&B to Cole’s home state of North Carolina. As part of Cole’s partnership with Amazon Music’s Rotation, fans will be able to stream the festival, taking place Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, via the Amazon Music app, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and Amazon Prime Video.

“In just a few short years, J. Cole has made Dreamville Festival into one of the preeminent hip-hop moments of the year, hosting performances from the hottest up-and-coming artists and established talents,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of Hip-Hop and R&B for Amazon Music in a statement. “We at Rotation have worked to make Amazon Music the home for these kinds of activations and I can’t wait to bring Dreamville Festival into the homes of hip-hop and R&B fans around the globe.”

In addition to current acts, fans will be in for a throwback treat on Saturday with performances from Ja Rule and Ashanti, and on Sunday, with Wiz Khalifa performing his breakthrough mixtape Kush & OJ.

Check out the full line-up below.

