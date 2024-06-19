How To Watch Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out’ Concert

Kendrick Lamar has the streets moving with his scorching Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.” Though Lamar is known to take his time in between his albums — and he hasn’t announced an album yet this year — all eyes are on Lamar this year, as his features and standalone diss tracks have garnered him much buzz.

Tomorrow (June 19), Lamar will perform at Kia Forum in Los Angeles in a special concert called The Pop Out — Ken & Friends. At the time of writing, said “friends” have yet to be revealed, however, DJ Hed and Mustard, as well as their own groups of friends, will also be performing.

Tickets sold out for The Pop Out rather quickly, however, fans who weren’t able to get tickets — and those not in LA — will still be able to see the concert.