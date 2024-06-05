In a recent Instagram Live stream, West Coast producer/multi-instrumentalist Terrace Martin expressed excitement for the new music coming from the region (particularly his native Los Angeles area), specifically citing Long Beach hitmaker Mustard’s upcoming album.

Mustard himself announced that album’s title and release window with a fittingly beatific trailer. It’s called Faith Of A Mustard Seed, and as befits any Mustard-related project, it’s slated for a summer 2024 release date. The title comes from the Christian Bible; the book of Matthew, chapter 17, verse 20 and 21, advises, “For truly I tell you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to the mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move and nothing will be impossible for you.”

The verse specifically refers to faith in the Christian God, but could easily be interpreted to mean radical self-belief, as well. Mustard’s faith in himself has served him well over the past decade, resulting in hit records for seemingly half the rap business and a Grammy nomination alongside Roddy Ricch for “Ballin’.” It’s still paying off, too; despite being over a decade into his career, Mustard recently received his first-ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake-dissing “Not Like Us.”