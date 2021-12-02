Tragedy struck last month during Travis Scott’s performance at his annual Astroworld festival. A massive crowd surge of 50,000 people left hundreds injured and ten people dead, including a nine-year-old boy. Seeing as families and friends of victims are still coping with the insurmountable loss, many thought Hulu’s decision to host a TV special titled Astroworld: Concert From Hell on their site was highly insensitive.

The 50-minute Astroworld: Concert From Hell program recapped the events that went down at the Houston festival. The description of the documentary special says it gives a “minute-by-minute look at what happened” that night: “Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”

People on social media caught eventually caught wind of the documentary special and condemned Hulu, with one user saying it was in “poor taste.” Eventually, Hulu opted to remove it from their website completely. A spokesperson for Hulu told Variety: “This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion.”

