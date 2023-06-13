Ice Spice exploded onto the hip-hop scene in August 2022, thanks to her viral song “Munch (Feelin’ U).” In just under a year, the Bronx rapper has landed on the music charts several times, starting with her song “Gangsta Boo.” Ice has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift. The “In Ha Mood” rapper insists she’s not an industry plant in a new interview, asserting that even she’s shell-shocked by her quick rise to fame.

During a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the musician opened up about her thriving career. “I’m most proud of staying grounded so far because I’ve already been through so many things that I know a lot of people would’ve lost their f*cking minds. The whole lifestyle change is super drastic, especially coming from where I come from, not coming from sh*t and not having a lot growing up, to now — it’s the complete opposite…. Even though it’s a positive change, it’s still a change,” remarked the entertainer.

When asked about how she’s handling her sudden popularity, Ice Spice said, “I don’t think anybody is ever fully prepared for fame. There’s no book on how to do it. I feel like everybody could just learn as they go, like most people do in their careers. A lot of people be trying to compare me to people that are way older than me or people that have been in this sh*t way longer than me.”