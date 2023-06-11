Using samples by today’s hip-hop stars is a hotly contested topic on social media. Some feel it’s being overdone. It seems Nicki Minaj slightly agrees. During the rapper’s latest Queen Radio show, she discussed the topic and more.

During her appearance, Minaj provided listeners with more details about her upcoming appearance on the Barbie: The Movie soundtrack. She guaranteed fans will be impressed by producer Riot’s reimagined twist on Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.” The sample will be featured on Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” in which Minaj is featured.

Buzzing Pop shared the quote from the musician on Twitter. “This is the first time that someone had put this sample in a way that didn’t make me uncomfortable or gimmicky. I figured out that it needed to be a beat that would still give Barbie & Nicki,” wrote Minaj.

Minaj has seen a great deal of success with samples throughout her career. Her song “Super Freaky Girl,” which features a sample of the late Rick James’ 1981 song “Super Freak,” earned her her first solo No. 1 on the music charts. Another one of Nicki Minaj’s biggest hits, “Anaconda,” released in 2014, sampled the 1992 song “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot.

Barbie: The Album is out 7/21 via Atlantic. Find more information here.