Ice Spice may be a New Yorker, born and raised, but that didn’t stop her from shooting her raucous “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” video on Miami’s iconic Ocean Drive. From cruising the bay in a speedboat to turning up on the beach, Ice Spice and her crew show off their assets and twerk up a tornado in the video, which very much resembles her clips for “In Ha Mood” and “Deli.”

Something tells me the bigger budget, higher concept videos are still in the works as Ice Spice prepares to release her debut album sometime this year. For now, it just looks like she’s having the time of her life and still enjoying her meteoric rise the way any 24-year-old would.

Even before Ice released the video, “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” was already generating buzz among fans, as many interpreted the song as a bit of a diss record directed at Latto. In an apparent callback to Latto’s 2023 hit “Put It On Da Floor,” Spice raps, ““I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up / She all on the floor, told her get up / She my son, but I ain’t her mammy / Bitches can’t stand me.”

Whether or not that means her rumored beef with Latto is really happening, it certainly looks like the anticipation for Ice Spice’s inevitable album release is going to be sky high.

Watch Ice Spice’s “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” video above.