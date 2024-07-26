When in doubt, twerk it out. This is a lesson Ice Spice learned yesterday (July 25). During a broadcast with popular streamer Kai Cenat, the “Phat Butt” rapper was able to wiggle her way out of his request for her to freestyle for his audience.

While promoting her debut studio album, Y2K, Kai thought it was be a great idea for Ice Spice to show off her lyrical styles to finally but hater to bed. But, Ice Spice had other plans. Instead of obliging with an 8 bar throwaway, Ice Spice delivered her best 8 count twerk off.

“That was my freestyle,” she joked, to which Kai rewarded with a round of applause.

However, users online weren’t as kind to Ice Spice in their responses.

On the heels of the controversial 2024 XXL Freshmen Class cypher, Ice Spice might’ve dodged a load of backlash. In fact, Ice Spice seemingly pulled a play from Uproxx cover star Coi Leray’s book. When all else fails, go for what you know.