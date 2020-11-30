Getty Image
Ice-T’s Father-In-Law Contracted COVID-19 After Refusing To Wear A Mask

If you ask anti-mask skeptics why they refuse to cover their noses and mouths to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the answers will be varied and occasionally, completely off the wall. But one thing is consistent among them: They are helping, whether intentionally or not, to spread a virus that has already killed over a quarter of a million Americans and permanently affected potentially millions more. Rap star Ice-T offered the perfect illustration of that effect on Twitter, where he revealed his father-in-law had been hospitalized with COVID-19 after refusing to wear a mask.

“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ [until] COVID hit him,” he shared. “Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame.” He also shared a picture of his father-in-law wearing a different kind of mask — an oxygen mask from a hospital ventilator. Ice later followed up with a tweet referencing another member of the hip-hop community with extensive coronavirus experience: Scarface, who’d been hospitalized with a ferocious case of the disease that left him in need of even more serious medical aid.

“Some people think a Mask is a sign of weakness,” T quoted. “My homie @BrotherMob who had it told me.. ‘Ice, your Gangster can’t fight this shit…..’ I heard him loud and clear.” He made sure to clarify that while he doesn’t wish illness on anyone, he wanted to warn people and encourage them to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. He also shared a little pimp game for those looking to dress up their masked looks: “Of course Players are gonna Coordinate…. That’s mandatory.”

