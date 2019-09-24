IDK Explains Why 50 Cent Was Like A Superhero For A Generation Of Black Kids

50 Cent is largely known for being a television producer and part-time social media troll these days, but there was once a moment in time he was one of the most feared and revered figures in the hip-hop world. During his recent visit to the Uproxx offices to appear on People’s Party With Talib Kweli, DMV rapper IDK broke down just why 50 Cent was a “superhero” for so many Black kids of his generation.

“He has this crazy story,” IDK says. “He took nine bullets, he’s swole… he looks like a superhero. That was like a Black superhero for kids growing up.” Kweli remembers G-Unit tank tops — a side venture of 50’s at the height of his popularity — while co-host/producer Jasmin Leigh remarks that 50 had a decidedly un-superheroic outlook. “He’s a bully!” she protests.

“I didn’t know him as a bully,” IDK explains. “He made me not like Ja Rule. I didn’t even know why I didn’t like Ja Rule. I didn’t look at it as bullying back then. I just looked at it like, ‘He’s the GOAT.’ I’m trying to be like him.”

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.