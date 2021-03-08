Although IDK had a strong showing in 2020, the PG County-bred rapper has spent the last few months laying low until very recently, when he released the single “2 Cents” to break the relative silence since October’s “King Alfred.” It seems his warm-up period is going to continue for a bit, as he shares another new video, this time for a freestyle over the hit Pooh Shiesty song, “Back In Blood.”

On the original, Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk recount tales of revenge. As IDK is a bit further removed from the troublemaking days he recalled on his breakout mixtape IWASVERYBAD, his freestyle focuses instead on the best kind of revenge: success. “I bought a chain and a crib in a pandemic,” he boasts. “Got a AMG and not a Panamera / Got a twin turbo in the hood like I’m in the trenches with Tia and Tamera.” It’s clear he’s sharpening his knives for whatever he’s cooking up to release in 2021, building on the growing success of his last year.

IDK’s solid 2020 included the release of his compilation album IDK & Friends 2, which doubled as the soundtrack to the Kevin Durant-produced basketball documentary Basketball County: Something In The Water, as well as making his television debut with the outspoken “No Cable” on The Late Show.

Meanwhile, the “Back In Blood (Freestyle)” video was also accompanied by IDK’s cover of Brent Faiyz’s song “Gravity” which originally featured Tyler The Creator. You can listen to that below.