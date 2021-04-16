After delivering two projects to fans in the span of a year with Is He Real? and IDK & Friends 2, PG County rapper IDK took his foot off the gas for the next few months. Now, he’s back in action and coming off a string of releases that continues with his latest effort, “Shoot My Shot.” With Offset riding shotgun on the song, the two rappers show off their ability to get the attention of any woman they lay their eyes on. The track arrives with a charismatic video that’s filled with beautiful women and plenty of “shooting” references.

The new single could land on the rapper’s upcoming album, U See 4 Yourself. The upcoming effort is set to be the sequel to his major-label debut album, which he released back in 2019. IDK hasn’t shared too much information on his second album, but with his recent jump in activity, expect that news about it will arrive sooner than later.

Prior to the new single with Offset, IDK showed off his falsetto voice in a cover of Pharrell and Jay-Z’s 2003 track, “Frontin.” He also gave his supporters a hard-hitting effort with “2 Cents” after fighting his opponents on “King Alfred.” In the midst of that, he also offered a remix of Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood” and joined Deante Hitchcock and Flatbush Zombies to remix Spillage Village’s “Baptize.”

You can listen to “Shoot My Shot” in the video.

IDK Is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.