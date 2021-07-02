At the end of 2019, IDK released his major-label debut album, Is He Real? A year and a half later, the DMV rapper is ready to repeat the same kind of success with his upcoming sophomore album, USee4Yourself. While the project won’t arrive for another week, July 9 to be specific, IDK delivers one more single for fans to enjoy with “Pradadabang” featuring Young Thug. The bouncy effort sees the two rappers airing their grievances about gold-digging women who seem to bring them more problems than happiness.

The new track is the third single from USee4Yourself. It arrives weeks after IDK shared “Peloton,” an exuberant effort that finds him flexing some muscle after a woman labels him as the one for her. The project’s lead single, “Shoot My Shot” with Offset, is another ladies-focused track that is riddled with confidence and boastful thoughts from IDK and the Migos-counterpart.

As for USee4Yourself, the album present 17 songs for fans to enjoy when it arrives next week. While IDK is preparing to release the project, “Pradadabang” comes after Thug teamed up with his YSL record label for Slime Language 2, which debuted at No. 1 on the album charts.

You can press play on “Pradadabang” in the video above.

USee4Yourself is out 7/9 via Clue No Clue/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.