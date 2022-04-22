It’s been a few months since The Weeknd dropped his sixth album Dawn FM, and since then the project is still one of this year’s best releases. He’s promoted the project with a few videos and he’s set to bring Dawn FM and other songs from his discography to different corners of the United States and Canada through his After Hours Til Dawn Tour with Doja Cat. Fresh off his performance as a headliner at last weekend’s Coachella Festival, The Weeknd teams up with Kaytranada for a new remix to one of the most popular songs fromDawn FM.

Kaytranada, known for his groovy and spirited production, breathes new life into The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” with a new take. Through his remix, Kaytranada speeds up the tempo on the track, which originally arrived as a lovelorn and slow-paced effort, thus granting listeners a new record to dance to. The remix arrives after The Weeknd teamed up with Jim Carrey and Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon in his video for “Out Of Time.”

On a more recent note, The Weeknd caused some eyebrows to raise when he played an apology voicemail at Coachella, which many people believed was from his ex Bella Hadid. As for Kaytranada, the new remix comes after he teamed up with IDK for their record, “Taco.”

You can listen to Kaytranada’s remix of “Out Of Time” above.

