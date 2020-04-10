IDK Pays Homage To Dem Franchize Boyz With His New Single, “In My White Tee”

Emerging on to the DMV rap scene back in 2017 with his IWasVeryBad, IDK continued his upward trend following his 2018 project IDK & Friends. The following year, he shared his major-label debut album, Is He Real?, and seemingly gearing up to share his fourth project in as many years, IDK shares his latest single, “In My White Tee.”

Paying homage to the hip-hop group Dem Franchize Boyz, “In My White Tee” samples two of the group’s 2004 songs, “White Tee” and “I Think They Like Me.” IDK originally previewed the song earlier this week on Twitter before announcing the single a few days later. The song also marks the second time he has recently paid homage to the hip-hop of yesterday, following his remix of 50 Cent’s “Wanksta” on his 2018 song, “Why?”

Following Is He Real?, “In My White Tee” is expected to appear on his upcoming project, U See 4 Yourself.. Announced by IDK back in September 2019, the project will be a continuation of his 2019 album as he continues to reflect on religion and the unknowns in life. The new single also arrives after IDK said that going to jail was the best thing that happened to him in his life.

“I went I was able to transition and turn that into something that made me actually want to succeed in life and go down a positive path… It shaped the way that I saw the world and I saw my future, I need that to have some sort of reality check.”

Watch the video above to hear “In My White Tee.”

