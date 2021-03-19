After going quiet for a few months, IDK is back in action and he hasn’t missed a step at all. The DMV native returns with “Just Like Martin” and it’s a hard-hitting track that is sure to turning up as the weekend nears an arrival. The track is named after famed actor Martin Lawerence, which the rapper revealed in an Instagram post at the end of February. He references a famous line from the actor’s beloved self-titled TV show by rapping, “If we ain’t sexin’ (Yeah), you might have to get to steppin’.”

The single will hopefully kick off the campaign for the rapper’s upcoming album, U See 4 Yourself. The new effort will most likely arrive almost two years after his major-label debut, Is He Real?. Fans of the DMV rapper haven’t been deprived of music since his debut. IDK reconvened with his close collaborators for his IDK & Friends 2 project last year and blessed fans with a number of quality singles that include “2 Cents,” “King Alfred,” “Cereal” with DJ Scheme, JID, and Kenny Mason.

Watch the “Just Like Martin” video above.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.