Over the last 12 months, IDK has delivered two projects for fans to enjoy. Showing no signs of slowing down, the DMV rapper returns with a raucous new single, “King Alfred.” Named for the “King Alfred Plan” from author John A. Williams’ novel The Man Who Cried I Am, the song samples Gil-Scott Heron’s song named after the plan, which has taken on near mythological proportions among some Black Americans.

IDK’s new track arrives behind a slew of music the DMV rapper has dropped off over the past year. In August, he served up and bowl of “Cereal” alongside JID, Kenny Mason, and DJ Scheme on their collab single and prior to that he delivered his IDK & Friends 2 project, the sequel to his 2018 effort. The album saw IDK returning to his collaborative ways as he connected with names like ASAP Ferg, Wale, Juicy J, Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, Pnb Rock, Rico Nasty, and more.

Another highlight for IDK came shortly after the release of IDK & Friends 2 when the rapper made his late-night TV debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with a performance of “No Cable” off Is He Real?

Listen to “King Alfred” above.

