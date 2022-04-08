IDK And Kaytranada Mask Sharp Threats With Wavy Production On ‘Taco’

This summer will mark one year since DMV rapper IDK dropped off his sophomore album USee4Yourself. The 17-track project flaunted appearances from Young Thug, Offset, Westside Gunn, the late MF DOOM, Lucky Daye, T-Pain, and more. USee4Yourself, which was later extended thanks to nine additional songs, was the companion project to IDK’s 2019 debut Is He Real? One of IDK’s best qualities is his versatility and ability to lay down bars just as well as he can construct a soulful record. A perfect example of that comes on “Taco,” his new collaboration with Kaytranda.

The new track is steered by wavy production that Kaytra does so well, but the song’s beat simply masks the harsh and cut-throat threats that IDK delivers on it. Between dark street tales and IDK’s relentless insults towards the opposition, “Taco” presents quite the juxtaposition that makes the song all that more interesting.

While this is IDK’s first release of 2022, it stands as Kaytranada’s second of the year after he previously teamed up with Joyce Wrice for their “Iced Tea” collaboration. That song arrived after he ended 2021 with his 3-song EP, Intimidated.

You can listen to “Taco” in the video above.

