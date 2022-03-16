In 2021, singer Joyce Wrice had one of the best R&B albums with her debut Overgrown. It’s a project that arrived after she released a collection of singles, and as for the album itself, it came with features from Lucky Daye, Freddie Gibbs, Masego, Westside Gunn, Kaytranada, Devin Morrison, and UMI. Overgrown brought Wrice plenty of well-deserved attention as she earned a slot at this year’s Broccoli City Festival and was enlisted to sing the theme song for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a reboot of the mid-2000s Disney series.

Nearly a year after Wrice released Overgrown, she’s back with new music and it features one of her past collaborators. She and Kaytranada unite for the groovy “Ice Tea.” On the new track, Wrice is nothing short of carefree as she flaunts her style and good looks while comparing their sweetness to that of cocoa and iced tea.

Wrice’s new song comes as she prepares to head out on tour with Lucky Daye for his Candydrip Tour. The string of shows kicks off on March 18 in Portland, Oregon, and continues for five weeks before coming to an end in New York City on April 25. As for Kaytranada, he’s fresh off the release of his Intimidated EP which presented three songs and features from HER, Thundercat, and Mach Hommy.

You can listen to the duo’s new track in the video above.