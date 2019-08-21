Getty Image

Every now and then, something strange happens. It takes different forms, but a viral image of text will start to circulate and be shared widely, with the image claiming that posting the image will protect a user’s social media content from being used without their consent. This has been happening on-and-off since 2012, but people are still falling for the trick, and your favorite musicians are not immune. Music industry figures who reposted the image, some of whom have since deleted their posts, include T.I., Busta Rhymes, El-P, Waka Flocka Flame, Scooter Braun, Usher, Jessie J, and Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles.

The post claims that Instagram is introducing a new “rule” that allows them to use users’ photos for any purpose, and that by posting the image, users are opting out of the rule change. There were plenty of other people who saw through the ruse, though, including John Mayer, who decided to parody the image with one of his own. Instead of protecting his rights, he gave them away, offering up for free use things like “My world famous meatloaf recipes,” “Joe Camel fan fiction,” “Photographs of sinks,” and “Woke magic tricks.” He concluded his spoof, “This post I made on my phone shall stand as a legally binding document, in perpetuity throughout the universe.”

It’s been a big 24 hours for Instagram hoaxes, actually. Drake just debunked one of his own, which claimed that he agreed to perform at a fan’s wedding if they reached a certain number of likes on Instagram.