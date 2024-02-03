Along the way, he even secured his first No. 1 record , thanks to Drake’s “ First Person Shooter .” But fans are desperate for Cole to step away from the collaborations for a moment to drop solo material. Fortunately, the wait could be over soon. With a few previously teased projects still in limbo, what does Cole plan to release first? According to a video circulating online, Cole’s putting all his efforts into wrapping up his highly-anticipated album, The Fall Off .

To borrow a phrase from today’s cool kids, J. Cole is back outside. In 2023 alone, the “ No Role Modelz ” rapper has connected with several of his rap friends, including Lil Durk , Bas , and Lil Yachty , to flood the market with fresh verses.

Is J. Cole’s New Album’ The Fall Off’ Finished?

According to J. Cole, the long-awaited project is nearly complete. In a video captured by one concertgoer during the opening night of the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? he shared a status report on the album.

“Right now, I’m at the tale end of working on this album,” he said. “This album that I’ve been working on for a long time. It’s called ‘The Fall Off,’ but I don’t know how many people know about it. I feel like I ain’t never said that sh*t out loud, but I’m right there. And as I approach the end, I just be thinking to myself and rethinking sh*t.”

But The Fall Off isn’t the only body of work Cole teased to supporters. Back in 2020, Cole took to Instagram to share a photo suggesting that before The Fall Off, he planned to release another album titled It’s A Boy. So, could Cole have plans to release a two-pack as a token of appreciation for supporters’ patience? Or is that another musical dream deferred, like the collaboration album with Kendrick Lamar? The world will know soon enough.