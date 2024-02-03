To borrow a phrase from today’s cool kids, J. Cole is back outside. In 2023 alone, the “No Role Modelz” rapper has connected with several of his rap friends, including Lil Durk, Bas, and Lil Yachty, to flood the market with fresh verses.
Along the way, he even secured his first No. 1 record, thanks to Drake’s “First Person Shooter.” But fans are desperate for Cole to step away from the collaborations for a moment to drop solo material. Fortunately, the wait could be over soon. With a few previously teased projects still in limbo, what does Cole plan to release first? According to a video circulating online, Cole’s putting all his efforts into wrapping up his highly-anticipated album, The Fall Off.
Is J. Cole’s New Album’ The Fall Off’ Finished?
According to J. Cole, the long-awaited project is nearly complete. In a video captured by one concertgoer during the opening night of the It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? he shared a status report on the album.
“Right now, I’m at the tale end of working on this album,” he said. “This album that I’ve been working on for a long time. It’s called ‘The Fall Off,’ but I don’t know how many people know about it. I feel like I ain’t never said that sh*t out loud, but I’m right there. And as I approach the end, I just be thinking to myself and rethinking sh*t.”
But The Fall Off isn’t the only body of work Cole teased to supporters. Back in 2020, Cole took to Instagram to share a photo suggesting that before The Fall Off, he planned to release another album titled It’s A Boy. So, could Cole have plans to release a two-pack as a token of appreciation for supporters’ patience? Or is that another musical dream deferred, like the collaboration album with Kendrick Lamar? The world will know soon enough.
J. Cole confirms 3 new albums before he retires; Upcoming album titled “The Off-Season” pic.twitter.com/A9blZkLSrM
— Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 30, 2020