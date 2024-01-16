Drake and J. Cole have postponed their upcoming joint tour, which was originally scheduled to start later this week in Denver. The It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As the What? was billed to begin on January 18 with two shows in Denver, then proceed through the end of March, ending in Birmingham, Alabama. 10 new dates were added a few days later.

Now, though, according to Billboard, it’ll instead kick off in Tampa, Florida on February 2, with the two Denver dates moved to the end of the tour on April 15 and 16. Although Billboard has reached out to reps for both artists, as of this writing, no reason has been given for the delay.

You can check out the updated dates for the Big As The What? tour below.

2/2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

2/4 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

2/7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

2/8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

2/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

2/13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

2/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

2/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

2/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

2/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

2/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

2/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

2/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

2/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

3/2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

3/3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

3/5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

3/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

3/7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

3/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

3/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

3/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

3/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

3/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

3/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

3/24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

3/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC ~

4/4 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

4/5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

4/8 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ~

4/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

4/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

~ Dates without J. Cole