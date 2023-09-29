Lil Yachty isn’t slowing down. Tonight (September 28), the multifaceted rapper and singer, who dropped his psychedelic rock-influenced album Let’s Start Here back in January, has shared a new single, “The Secret Recipe.”

On “The Secret Recipe,” Yachty reminds us of his rap prowess, which is what brought him to instant fame in the mid-2010s.

Over a jazzy, instrument-driven beat, Yachty treats us to clever wordplay, channeling a newfound confidence as he freestyles effortlessly.

“I don’t smoke weed, already blunt, all of my cars, I had to hunt / My doggy young as hell but still will step, we call him runt / Like window shoppers, I see through every front,” raps Yachty.

J. Cole then hops in, delivering a verse equally as structured, reaffirming his GOAT status. He also notable calls out industry folk using social activism for clout.

“I started saying less / I had to stop it / Peeped how they profit off of racial stress / Some activists got so rich, they probably wished we stayed oppressed.

In the song’s accompanying video, the two rappers are seen in an empty arena, rapping their asses off, while making it look so damn easy.

You can see the video for “The Secret Recipe” above.