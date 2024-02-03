Drake’s time as a tripod bro has ended, but for good reason. Yesterday (February 2), the “You Broke My Heart” rapper’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? with J. Cole officially kicked off in Tampa, Florida. The two previously shared the stage in Montreal over the summer when Cole temporarily filled in for 21 Savage on the It’s All A Blur Tour’s first installment.
But now, on this run, Cole is a permanent fixture (or at least during selected dates). With over a dozen stops running, fans are itching to know which of the rap titans’ songs found a spot on their official setlist. Now, we have a clue, thanks to veteran journalist Elliott Wilson.
Continue below to view their full setlist, the remaining tour stops, and more.
Drake & J. Cole’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?’ setlist
Drake Only
1. “Trophies” (Band only)
2. “Virginia Beach”
3. “Marvins Room”
4. “Teenage Fever”
5. “Feel No Ways”
6. “Jungle”
7. “Over”
8. “Headlines”
9. “The Motto”
10. “HYFR (Hell Ya F*cking Right)”
11. “Started From the Bottom”
12. “Energy”
13. “Know Yourself”
14. “Nonstop”
15. “Daylight”
16. “Meltdown” (Travis Scott cover)
17. “Sicko Mode” (Travis Scott cover)
18. “Laugh Now Cry Later”
19. “God’s Plan”
20. “Pound Cake”
21. “Childs Play”
22. “In My Feelings”
23. “Nice for What”
24. “Calling for You”
25. “Cameras”
26. “Rich Baby Daddy”
27. “Search & Rescue”
28. “Controlla”
29. “Too Good”
30. “Hold On, We’re Going Home”
31. “Find Your Love”
32. “Passionfruit”
33. “Work”
34. “Gently?
J. Cole Only
1. “Middle Child”
2. “Wet Dreamz”
3. “A Tale of 2 Citiez”
4. “G.O.M.D.”
5. “Power Trip”
6. “The London” (Young Thug cover)
7. “A Lot” (21 Savage cover)
8. “Love Yourz”
9. “The Secret Recipe”
10. “No Role Modelz”
Drake & J. Cole
1. “In the Morning”
2. “First Person Shooter”
Drake only
1. “P*ssy & Millions”
2. “Knife Talk”
3. “Rich Flex”
4. “IDGAF”
5. “You Broke My Heart”
6. “Amen”
7. “Slime You Out”
8. “Trophies” (Band only)
Drake & J. Cole’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?’ dates
2/4 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
2/7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
2/8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
2/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
2/13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
2/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
2/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
2/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
2/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
2/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
2/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
2/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
2/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
3/2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
3/3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
3/5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
3/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
3/7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
3/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
3/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
3/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
3/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
3/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
3/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
3/24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
3/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC ~
4/4 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
4/5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
4/8 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ~
4/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
4/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
~ Dates without J. Cole