Drake’s time as a tripod bro has ended, but for good reason. Yesterday (February 2), the “You Broke My Heart” rapper’s It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? with J. Cole officially kicked off in Tampa, Florida. The two previously shared the stage in Montreal over the summer when Cole temporarily filled in for 21 Savage on the It’s All A Blur Tour’s first installment.

But now, on this run, Cole is a permanent fixture (or at least during selected dates). With over a dozen stops running, fans are itching to know which of the rap titans’ songs found a spot on their official setlist. Now, we have a clue, thanks to veteran journalist Elliott Wilson.

Continue below to view their full setlist, the remaining tour stops, and more.