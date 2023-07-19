J. Cole And Bas Are ‘Passport Bros’ On Their Jet-Setting New Single

As African music styles grow in popularity here in the US, it’s only natural that artists with the strongest ties to their African roots hop on the wave. Bas, whose parents are Sudanese, taps into this rich musical heritage with his newest single, “Passport Bros” featuring his Dreamville compatriot, J. Cole. Over a beat filled with the now familiar sounds of the continent, Bas and Cole detail their globe-hopping ways, encouraging listeners to join them in collecting a few more stamps in their passports.

Bas teased the single on Twitter last month, writing, “I gave my bro DJ Moma an exclusive summer heater me and J. Cole cooked up this week. Pull up on my Everyday People fam in a city near you to hear it. The song not out nowhere don’t look.”

The song is the second single from Bas’ upcoming fourth studio album, We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up. In January, he shared the first, “Diamonds,” before announcing the album, which has yet to receive a release date.

Meanwhile, J. Cole, who frequently collaborates with Bas, recently teased a collaboration with a less frequent rhyme partner in Drake. Appearing during Drake’s ongoing It’s All A Blur Tour stop in Montreal, he agreed that the two rappers — who more or less started their musical careers at the same time — should once again join forces.

Listen to “Passport Bros” above. We Only Talk About Real Sh*t When We’re F*cked Up is coming soon via Dreamville.