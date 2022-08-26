Offset 54321 Release Party 2022
Is Offset Still Signed To Quality Control?

This Wednesday (August 24), TMZ reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against his label Quality Control over his solo career. Tensions boiled over to the Twitter timeline when he and QC CEO Pierre “P” Thomas went back and forth. With all of this, it remained unclear whether ‘Set was still signed to the label, especially after a summer full of rumors regarding Migos breaking up.

In an update to their original report, TMZ spoke with a representative from Quality Control who said “Not only are the accusations in this lawsuit false, they are totally detached from reality. Offset remains a part of QC. Back to business.” Offset has not said anything else on the matter as he gears up to release his next single “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

About a month before the summer solstice, a conflict heated up in the long-running successful trio Migos when Quavo and Takeoff formed their own duo called Unc & Phew, and Offset subsequently unfollowed the two on social media. In the months following, Unc & Phew released two singles, Offset released his own music, but none of the three addressed the group’s status directly besides Quavo telling GQ that they are working on growing stronger because it only helps the group.

The situation is murky, and while none of the group members have addressed one another, things seem far from peaceful.

Check out the back and forth between Offset and P above.

