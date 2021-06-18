Fans of Top Dawg Entertainment and more specifically, Isaiah Rashad, have spent the last month rejoicing as the Tennessee native revealed his second album, The House Is Burning, would arrive at some point in June. From the looks of it, Rashad’s upcoming effort should drop next week, June 25, as long as his promise remains true. Until then, fans can enjoy the project’s first single, “Lay Wit Ya” with Duke Duece, and its newest single, “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” which the rapper just released for his faithful listeners.

The track is a woozy effort that fits in the pocket of the similarly titled track, “4 Da Squaw,” from his debut album, The Sun’s Tirade. “Headshots (4r Da Locals)” also features production from Hollywood Cole who is also responsible for the beat behind Rashad’s “Lay Wit Ya.” As highlighted in his profile with Fader, Rashad’s new single celebrates his return to the hip-hop world while recognizing that he can’t remove life’s pains by burning them.

Prior to the arrival of “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” Rashad dropped “200/Warning,” a tracked he revealed would not appear on The House Is Burning, but one that seemingly arrived as a treat for fans who stayed patient for his return over the years.

You can press play on “Headshots (4r Da Locals)” in the video above.

