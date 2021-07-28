In just a few days, Isaiah Rashad will share The House Is Burning, his first album in nearly five years. The project is one that fans of the TDE rapper have patiently waited for following the success of his critically-acclaimed debut album, 2015’s The Sun’s Tirade. While it was certainly a slow start on the road leading to The House Is Burning, Rashad picked things up in recent months. He dropped the album’s lead single, “Lay Wit Ya,” back in May and released “Headshots [4r Da Locals]” a short time later. The rapper recently shared the album’s third single “Wat U Sed” and now he’s unveiled a big tour in support of the upcoming project.

Rashed announced Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation, a tour that will put the rapper back on the road in just a couple of months. The string of shows begins on September 8 in Boston, Massachusetts, and continues for a little over two months before coming to an end in the rapper’s hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. The flyer for the tour also promises special guests that will most likely join the rapper at various stops. Tickets for Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation are available on the rapper’s website here.

The tour announcement comes after Rashad shared the tracklist for The House Is Burning. Across 16 songs, listeners will hear guest appearances from fellow TDE acts Jay Rock and SZA as well as Lil Uzi Vert, Smino, Duke Deuce, Jay Worthy, Doechii, Kal Banx, YGTUT, and 6lack.

You can view the full list of tour dates in the post above.

The House Is Burning is out 7/30 via TDE/Warner. Pre-order it here.

