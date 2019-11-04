As the season changes and the summer heat turns into rustling autumn leaves falling, music festivals are winding down, but last weekend, the 2019 Day N Vegas Music Festival convened, with the likes of J. Cole, Future, Migos, and Kendrick Lamar headlining the three-day festival on their respective nights. With Kendrick Lamar headlining the festival’s final day, fellow Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) labelmate Isaiah Rashad and his impactful debut album The Sun’s Tirade graced the stage for a set as well. Rashad debuted two new songs.

THANK YOU VEGAS 😈🤑 pic.twitter.com/3AOvtoMm8x — Day N Vegas (@DayNVegas2019) November 4, 2019

Isaiah debuted a new song at Day N Vegas Fest tonight. pic.twitter.com/3A9KXylBVg — Isaiah Rashad Daily (@IsaiahRDaily) November 4, 2019

A second new song that Isaiah debuted tonight at #DayNVegas fest tonight. pic.twitter.com/tbYr8C2dTO — Isaiah Rashad Daily (@IsaiahRDaily) November 4, 2019

The first song that Rashad debuted over the weekend at Day N Vegas Music Festival is reportedly The House Is Burning‘s title track, while the second track is reportedly titled “What U Sed?” with Kal Banx & Guapdad 4000 as features, according to Stephen Dacres. While fans wait for Rashad’s second album, The House Is Burning, Rashad’s new music should hold them over once it’s made available on digital streaming providers. With his performance at Day N Vegas last weekend, it appears Rashad is now in album mode — a pleasant surprise for all music fans, as Rashad’s debut album, Cilvia Demo, dropped all the way back in 2016. Rashad was part of TDE’s Championship Tour last year as well.