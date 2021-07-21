J Balvin Turns Metallica’s ‘Wherever I May Roam’ Into A Reggaeton Anthem

The rollout of Metallica‘s fascinating covers compilation album The Metallica Blacklist continues, this time with J Balvin’s Latin take on the band’s 1991 single “Wherever I May Roam.” While the original is a driving saga about a drifter who redefines anywhere he lays his head as “home,” Balvin’s cover snatches the saucy sitar loop from the beginning of the song, adds rumbling 808s, and Balvin’s own swaggering review of his impact on the music game.

“Ya son más de diez años metiéndole y todavía sueno como nuevo,” he boasts, roughly translating to, “It’s been more than ten years and I still sound like new.” The hook brings back the wailing guitars, with the buzzsaw ax-work and chorus of the original forming an aggressive bridge.

The previously released singles from the band’s cover album have included Miley Cyrus’s take on “Nothing Else Matters,” which also includes Chad Smith, Elton John, Robert Trujillo, Watt, and Yo-Yo Ma, and two wildly different covers of “Sad But True,” one from St. Vincent and one from Jason Isbell. Other artists expected to appear on the 53-track album include Cage The Elephant, Darius Rucker, Kamasi Washington, Phoebe Bridgers, Pup, Rina Sawayama, and Weezer.

Watch J Balvin’s “Wherever I May Roam” cover video above.

The Metallica Blacklist is out 9/10 via Blackened Recordings. Pre-order it here.