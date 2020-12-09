J Balvin’s Jordan 1s Reportedly Sold Out Historically Quickly

If you are or have been a sneakerhead at any time in the past five years, you’ve undoubtedly had your heart broken by a hot shoe’s release date. Thanks to bots and increased hype, it’s darn near impossible for a regular working stiff to get their hands on the latest Nike collabs. However, the latest was even harder to get ahold of, as J Balvin’s Air Jordan 1 sneakers reportedly sold out in under a minute worldwide, according to the man himself.

Celebrating the success of his collab with the footwear giant, Balvin posted to his Instagram, reporting they were “Sold Out Global” and thanking fans for scooping up the outrageous tie-dyed colorway of the first Michael Jordan signature. “Se fueron en un minuto de lo que yo conté jejej,” he wrote. “Los Amo GRACIAS GRACIAS GRACIAS.” (Translation: “They were gone in a minute, by my count. I love them. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”)

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that although Nike does not share sales information, Balvin did make history by becoming the first Latino artist to collaborate with the Jordan brand. Balvin designed the sneakers with inspiration from his albums Colores and Vibras, ensuring they live up to those titles with a vibrant burst of rainbow colors, pink soles, and interchangeable patches based on his personal branding — smiley faces and lightning bolts.

Although they’ve sold out online, you may be able to grab them in person at select retailers. They’re going for $190. Good luck.