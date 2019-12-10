In early 2019, J. Cole launched the inaugural Dreamville Festival, which was a success despite weather-related setbacks that caused a delay in the actual dates. It was enough of a success that the North Carolina rapper has announced that the festival will return for a second go-round in 2020 on Saturday, April 4. The Dreamville Festival returns to Dorothea Dix Park Park in Raleigh, North Carolina and a limited number of discounted tickets are available now for fans who sign up for a presale code at www.DreamvilleFest.com. General ticket sales begin Wednesday, December 11 at noon EST.

J. Cole will once again curate the festival’s lineup himself. The first year lineup included the entire Dreamville lineup, who all made appearances on the label’s Grammy-nominated debut compilation album Revenge Of The Dreamers III this year, as well as hip-hop, R&B, and Afropop superstars like 21 Savage, 6lack, Big Sean, Davido, Nelly, Rapsody, Saba, SZA, and Teyana Taylor. This year’s lineup remains a mystery for the time being, but it’s sure to include equally exciting names considering J. Cole’s spate of scene-stealing features throughout 2019 dramatically expanding his contact list. Here’s hoping that fans will get to see some of the acts that unfortunately wound up shuffled off the bill due to the date change, like Young Thug and YBN Cordae.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Dreamville Foundation, which provides kids with community dinners, back-to-school supply giveaways, and a book club, and the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy. As always, for more information, check out the official website, www.DreamvilleFest.com,