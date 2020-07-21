J. Cole Gives An Update On Progress Of His Next Album

J. Cole, who has spent the last several months promoting his new line of Puma sneakers with the help of players in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, just gave an update on the progress of his upcoming album, The Fall Off on Twitter, revealing the titles of the first two songs — and their imminent release date.

Cole logged into his rarely-used Twitter account to promote “The Climb Back” and “Lion King On Ice,” both dropping tomorrow, July 22 at 10pm (presumably EST). Both songs are produced by Cole himself, with “Lion King On Ice” featuring additional production work by “Middle Child” collaborator T-Minus and go-to DaBaby producer JetsonMade. Along with the titles, Cole revealed that he’s “taking my time, still finishing” The Fall Off and therefore, it has no release date yet.

The Climb Back – produced by me.

Lion King on Ice – produced by J. Cole, T-Minus, and Jetson. First 2 songs from The Fall Off. Dropping tomorrow night 10pm. No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing. ❤️ 🧗🏾‍♂️🧗🏾‍♂️🧗🏾‍♂️ x 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/b7h0fowVPp — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 21, 2020

Cole’s most recent excursion to Twitter-land resulted in some wounded feelings, prompting him to share the controversial song “Snow On Tha Bluff” and leading to an interesting debate between J. Cole supporters and fans who felt that Cole’s song was an attack on Noname. The contentious dialogue between the two fanbases led to Cole encouraging his own followers to follow Noname as he called her a “leader” — a categorization she roundly denied.

Meanwhile, speculation about The Fall Off has reached such a fever pitch, even Cole’s own artists are weighing in, while his manager and Dreamville co-founder was forced to jump in to lay the rumors to rest. It’s clear that interest in his latest project is at all-time highs — especially after he recently revealed that he may still harbor pro hoop ambitions afterward.

Check out J. Cole’s album progress update above.