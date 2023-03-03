On the heels of the Dreamville Festival 2023 announcement, J. Cole and his Dreamville Records roster are showing no signs of letting up. The two-day music festival’s lineup features some of the biggest current acts in music, including headliners Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy. Now, the Fayetteville, North Carolina native is taking it back on his latest musical release off of the Creed III soundtrack.

With the film, now in theaters, starring Michael B. Jordan (in the role of Adonis Creed) and Jonathan Majors (as Damian Anderson), each track on the project executive produced by Cole is live across streaming platforms. However, fans are paying close attention to the track, “Adonis Interlude (The Montage)” by the rapper. Unlike the two previously released singles “Blood, Sweat, & Tears” and “Ma Boy,” J. Cole’s song pulls inspiration from a hip-hop pioneer as he re-imagines Dr. Dre’s 1999 song, “The Watcher,” off his album 2001.

“Adonis Interlude (The Montage)” catches up listeners with the fictional character’s journey throughout the trilogy as he prepares for his toughest opponent yet, his former childhood friend, Damion. Avoiding spoilers, the song is a clever musical assist to the epic sports film.

Check out J. Cole’s “Adonis Interlude” above. To listen to Dr. Dre’s “The Watcher,” continue below.