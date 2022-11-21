Michael B. Jordan is making his directorial debut with Creed III, the third installment of his starring vehicle, but it’s not all about him. We’re willing to forgive the 35-year-old actor for enabling Drake and 21 Savage’s fake promotional cycle around Her Loss because of what he let slip about the Creed III soundtrack during his panel at ComplexCon yesterday (November 20).

“I’m probably gonna get in trouble: Dreamville is executive producing this album,” Jordan said, as first reported by Complex.

EXCLUSIVE: Dreamville is executive producing the soundtrack to ‘CREED III.’ pic.twitter.com/eZKauYYIxl — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 21, 2022

It’s difficult to name a more dominant hip-hop label than Dreamville right now. The J. Cole– and Ibrahim Hamad-founded powerhouse’s roster boasts the likes of Cole, Ari Lennox, Bas, Cozz, EarthGang, JID, Lute, and Omen. Their star-studded compilation D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape coincided with this year’s Dreamville Fest in April, while Lennox’s Age/Sex/Location and JID’s The Forever Story established them as individual forces.

In the Sylvester Stallone-less Creed III, MBJ’s Adonis Creed individual greatness is threatened by an unsuspecting opponent. He runs into his childhood friend Damian (Jonathan Majors), whose boxing potential was extinguished by prison. They reconnect in the ring, setting up a delicious dichotomy between loyalty and betrayal. Damian is coming for it all. “There’s no enemy like the past,” the official trailer description reads.

Creed III hits theaters 3/3/2023. Watch the trailer above.