In honor of Usher’s Vegas residency, the R&B icon did an interview with GQ, revealing some interesting anecdotes along the way. Particularly, one about how his teenage sons took him to a truly special show that changed his outlook — and possibly converted him into a K-pop stan.

“I literally went to a Blackpink concert in Atlanta, and I was like, man!” Usher said. “I’m goofy! I’m looking like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ They were putting on a show. Wardrobe, great sequencing, with the lighting and everything working in sync — there’s no detail spared. I loved that.”

The piece also notes that he thoroughly enjoyed Blackpink’s choreography and all the pieces that went into their concert. Usher goes on to touch on how this ties into his intentions for each of his “My Way” residency performances — titled after his second album from 1997.

He notes that he wanted it to cater to the ladies attending and bringing his level of perfectionism to the Park MGM.

“I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for,” he shared. “They’ve been saving up all year and were able to manage to get away from their kids or get away from their problems.”

“They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend. They want to be able to really get away and have an experience,” Usher added.

Usher’s shows are picking back up in March and will run through July. More information is available here.