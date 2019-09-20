J. Cole Says That His Gang Starr Feature Will Be His Last Guest Verse

J. Cole is taking a break from features to focus on his own music. The rapper featured on Gang Starr’s first new song in 16 years. The track, “Family and Loyalty,” features Gang Starr members DJ Premier and late rapper Guru, whose verse has never been heard before. J. Cole said it was an honor to be included in the track, but it’s his last feature for the foreseeable future.

J. Cole took to Twitter to make the announcement. “This a honor to be on this song. NEW Gang Starr,” J. Cole tweeted. “This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run. This song a classic, thank you. RIP GURU.”

This a honor to be on this song. NEW Gang Starr 🤯🤯🤯🤯 💎💎💎💎 This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run. 🙏🏿@REALDJPREMIER This song a classic, thank you. RIP GURUhttps://t.co/MMBI5Z2Fcq — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 20, 2019

While the track is J. Cole’s last collaborative effort, he has added many features in his repertoire over the last several months. Most recently, J. Cole teamed up with Lute and DaBaby for “Under The Sun” off Dreamville’s compilation record Revenge Of The Dreamers III. The same record saw collaborations with Earthgang, Saba, and Smino on “Sacrifices,” while Cole also appeared on Young Thug and Travis Scott on “The London.” With all the tracks J. Cole has been working on with other rappers, it’s no surprise he’s opting to take some time for himself.