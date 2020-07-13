In June, J. Cole released the poignant single “Snow On The Bluff” in response to demonstrations across the globe protesting police brutality. The single was the artist’s first new music of 2020, but it looks as though Cole may have an entire album in his near future.

Olu, who is one-half of the Atlanta duo Earthgang and also uses the moniker Johnny Venus, hopped on Instagram Live to chat with fans and update them about new music. The rapper revealed his listeners will only have to wait a few short weeks to hear new records from both Earthgang and his side project, Spillage Village. Along with speaking to his own projects, Olu also teased details about a new album from Cole.

Earthgang is signed to Cole’s Dreamville Records, so the rapper has particular insight into the status of Cole’s upcoming projects. Olu unveiled that Cole is preparing to release an album soon, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. According to Olu, the album is being held up at the border but is expected to arrive in the coming months. “Cole album is coming. It’s in [US] Customs [And Border Protection] right now,” the rapper said on Instagram Live. “Cole album gotta get through Customs ’cause you know, corona.”

Watch clips from Olu’s Instagram Live above.