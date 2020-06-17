J. Cole Addresses Noname While Elaborating On ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’

J. Cole dropped a surprise new track called “Snow On Tha Bluff” last night, and in it, he discusses his struggles with activism. He also begins the track by addressing somebody who many have assumed is Noname. Noname offered a response to the track, and now Cole has taken some time this morning to elaborate on the song.

In a series of tweets, Cole wrote that he stands behind the song, and while he doesn’t directly and explicitly confirm the track is about Noname, he does mention her. He implored his fans to follow her and praised her as an informed leader, something Cole feels he feels he is not. Cole wrote:

“Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night. Right or wrong I can’t say, but I can say it was honest. Some assume to know who the song is about. That’s fine with me, it’s not my job to tell anybody what to think or feel about the work. I accept all conversation and criticisms. But let me use this moment to say this: Follow @noname. I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile a n**** like me just be rapping. I haven’t done a lot of reading and I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times. But I do a lot of thinking. And I appreciate her and others like her because they challenge my beliefs and I feel that in these times that’s important. We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other.”

Find Cole’s tweets below.

