J. Cole is finally kicking off his long-awaited The Off-Season tour and he’s already experiencing a few hiccups. The rapper just performed his third show of the year in Greensboro, North Carolina. But after running into several road blocks, Cole made the decision to postpone some of his upcoming concerts.

The rapper shared a video to Instagram to apologize to his fans and explain the reason for the delay. Cole announced he would be postponing the tour’s Philadelphia and Detroit dates because the live show production is so intricate that his crew simply can’t get to the venues in enough time:

“I’m backstage at the Greensboro show. I’ve been here for hours trying to get my voice right. This is the Off-Season tour. I have an announcement for specifically Philly and Detroit. […] When we came out on the Off-Season tour, we wanted to do this sh*t big. I spent days programming the lights, hours and hours the programming the lights. While the show is amazing, we didn’t account for the fact that it takes way longer to load this sh*t into the house, so we’re experiencing delays in opening the doors and getting people in.”

Cole explained that it’s a nine-hour drive from North Carolina to Philadelphia, and that’s not enough time to “get the show up in time.” He added: “I apologize for the inconvenience. I know people done hired babysitters, some people drive in from out of town, I hate this sh*t. Even the fact that people waiting outside right now in Greensboro. That sh*t is A.) embarrassing and B.) I think about people’s time. This is the first time this ever happened to us. So I apologize for this sh*t.”

