J. Cole surprise-dropped Might Delete Later and seems to have surprised himself more than anybody else. The project included the song “7 Minute Drill,” which was a response to Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” from Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You. Lamar not-so-subtly dissed Cole and Drake, and Cole hit back with bars like, “Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic / Your second sh*t put n****s to sleep, but they gassed it.” Days later, Cole publicly apologized to Lamar while performing at his annual Dreamville Festival and vowed to remove “7 Minute Drill” from streaming services.

He meant that — and he really took Might Delete Later literally.

As of Friday afternoon, April 12, “7 Minute Drill” is no longer available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, or YouTube. The song is still listed on the Might Delete Later tracklist, but it’s grayed out with no option to hit play.

J. Cole has taken “7 Minute Drill” off streaming services pic.twitter.com/8VyklqOU6X — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 12, 2024

“I’m so proud of that project, except for one part,” Cole said on stage at Dreamville, as captured by HipHopDX. “It’s one part of that sh*t that make me feel like, man, that’s the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f*cking life, right?” After acknowledging that a lot of people don’t want to hear an apology or anything to dilute the perception of rap beef, Cole said, “I damn near had a relapse” because of how much it had been weighing on him.

Read more from Cole’s apology below.