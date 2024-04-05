It was only a matter of time before we got a new album from J. Cole. For the past few years, the Fayetteville native has been teasing an album called The Fall Off, which he has been promising will be his best work. But ahead of the album, Cole dropped a new mixtape called Might Delete Later by surprise.

The mixtape features 12 new tracks, and much of Cole’s Dreamville camp is featured.

The album opens with “Pricey,” a collaboration with his Dreamville protege Ari Lennox, as well as Gucci Mane and Young Dro. Cole’s longtime collaborator Bas is featured on two tracks — the Central Cee-assisted “H.Y.B.” and “Stealth Mode.”

Might Delete Later marks Cole’s first full-length project since 2021’s The Off Season, and makes for a nice gift to tide fans over until The Fall Off.

You can see the Might Delete Later artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Pricey” Feat. Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, and Young Dro

2. “Crocodile Tearz”

3. “Ready ’24” Feat. Cam’Ron

4. “Huntin’ Wabbitz”

5. “H.Y.B.” Feat. Bas & Central Cee

6. “Fever”

7. “Stickz N Stonez”

8. “Pi” Feat. Daylyt & Ab-Soul

9. “Stealth Mode” Feat. Bas

10. “3001”

11. “Trae The Truth In Ibiza”

12. “7 Minute Drill”

Might Delete Later is out now via Cole World and Interscope. Find more information here.

