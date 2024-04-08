J. Cole performed at North Carolina’s Dreamville Festival yesterday (April 7) and had a ton of surprises in store. Throughout his set, he brought out several special guests, like Jeremih, 6LACK, Lil Yachty, Central Cee, and more. He also addressed the fact that he dissed Kendrick Lamar on “7 Minute Drill” recently, apologizing and taking the blame.

In total, J. Cole performed a stacked 26 songs between his biggest solo hits and covering tracks from other artists, making it well worth it for fans who were there to watch him.

Check out his complete setlist below, according to Setlist.FM.