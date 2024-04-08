J. Cole performed at North Carolina’s Dreamville Festival yesterday (April 7) and had a ton of surprises in store. Throughout his set, he brought out several special guests, like Jeremih, 6LACK, Lil Yachty, Central Cee, and more. He also addressed the fact that he dissed Kendrick Lamar on “7 Minute Drill” recently, apologizing and taking the blame.
In total, J. Cole performed a stacked 26 songs between his biggest solo hits and covering tracks from other artists, making it well worth it for fans who were there to watch him.
Check out his complete setlist below, according to Setlist.FM.
J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest 2024 Setlist
1. “Crocodile Tearz” (Live debut)
2. “Middle Child”
3. “Wet Dreamz”
4. “A Tale Of 2 Citiez”
5. “G.O.M.D.”
6. “Power Trip”
7. “Planez” (Jeremih cover) (with Jeremih)
8. “Oui” (Jeremih cover) (with Jeremih)
9. “Pretty Little Fears” (6LACK cover) (with 6LACK) (Cole live debut)
10. “Nonchalant” (6LACK cover) (with 6LACK)
11. “PRBLMS” (6LACK cover) (with 6LACK)
12. “Johnny P’s Caddy” (Benny the Butcher cover) (with Benny the Butcher)
13. “Rubber Bands & Weight” (Benny the Butcher cover) (with Benny the Butcher)
14. “The Secret Recipe” (Lil Yachty & J. Cole cover) (with Lil Yachty)
15. “Strike (Holster)” (Lil Yachty cover) (with Lil Yachty)
16. “Under The Sun” (with Lute, Bas, Cozz, EARTHGANG, & Omen)
17. “Down Bad” (with Bas, Cozz, EARTHGANG, & Omen)
18. “H.Y.B.” (with Bas) (Live debut; also with Central Cee)
19. “Sprinter” (Dave & Central Cee cover) (with Central Cee)
20. “Doja” (Central Cee cover) (with Central Cee)
21. “The London” (Young Thug cover)
22. “A Lot” (21 Savage cover)
23. “All My Life” (Lil Durk cover) (with Lil Durk)
24. “Back In Blood” (Pooh Shiesty cover) (with Lil Durk)
25. “Love Yourz”
26. “No Role Modelz”