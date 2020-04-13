Swizz Beats’ Verzuz series of Instagram Live hit battles has been keeping hip-hop fans entertained for the past weeks of social distancing, allowing us all to have a sense of connection despite the boredom and isolation of coronavirus quarantine measures. While battles between big-name producers like T-Pain and Lil Jon, Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch, and DJ Premier and RZA have drawn massive “crowds” of 150,000 viewers or more, a new challenger who wants to enter the digital ring just may shatter every previous record thanks to a long-simmering dislike that many would love to see settled on the stream.

Queens MC Ja Rule was on an Instagram Live chat with fellow former 50 Cent foe Fat Joe when he told Joe he would be open to the idea of a hit battle between the two longtime rivals. Not only was he open to the challenge, but he also promised that, due to his love hip-hop culture, “I’ll behave.” Of course, anyone who remembers the duel of words between the two Queens natives in the early 2000s may agree with Swizz that the promise sounded “devilish.” As recently as 2018, the pair exchanged verbal jabs and even if Ja did indeed keep his promise, it’s almost certain that the notoriously petty 50 Cent would not.

Watch Ja Rule’s livestream with Fat Joe above.