Jack Harlow And Big Sean Buy Out The Bar In Their ‘Way Out’ Video

Jack Harlow‘s debut album That’s What They All Say is coming out this Friday and to help hype the release, he and Big Sean buy out the bar to celebrate in the raucous video for its latest single “Way Out.” Over the course of their high-speed verses, Jack and Sean detail their relations with their exes and flirt with women from Harlow’s tour bus, while the video plays with freeze-frame shots of the bar while they turn up — a la Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell’s The Other Guys.

Harlow surprised fans with the release date announcement last week after enjoying a breakout year that saw him reach No. 2 on the Hot 100 with “What’s Poppin,” speak out against police brutality at the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards, and make a new friend in the NBA with “Tyler Herro” (one he might need after accidentally putting Lou Williams on blast during the NBA’s bubble season when Williams hit up Magic City in Atlanta for wings). With the year he’s had, there’s little doubt That’s What They All Say will receive a warm reception on Friday.

Watch the “Way Out” video above.

That’s What They All Say is due 12/11 via Atlantic Records. Pre-save it here.

