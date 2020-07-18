Jack Harlow has found mainstream success thanks to “What’s Poppin,” his single from late last year, which has slowly yet steadily been embraced by the social media users. He eventually placed the song on his march project, Sweet Action, as it made its way up the Billboard songs chart. Harlow would release its remix with DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne, which helped push the song to its peak position of No. 2 on the Billboards song chart. Now he’s shared a video for the remix version of the hit song.

The rap posse puts on quite the show. Harlow leads the way, the Lousiville spitter popping his collar and showing off dances moves before letting DaBaby take the spotlight. Standing beside Harlow for much of his verse, DaBaby mostly keeps things straightforward while Tory spends most of his verse solo. Lastly, Wayne opts to turn things upside down — literally — for his verse, rapping on the ceiling of a flipped living room.

The video arrives just days after Justin Bieber revealed he added a verse to the song via his Instagram story. He would later release his verse in its entirety on his SoundCloud page.

You can watch it in the video above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.