Here Is Where You Can Get Jack Harlow’s New Balance 550 Colorways

The New Balance 550 is a modern classic. And I say “modern classic” knowing full well the sneaker was introduced in 1989. After the sneaker’s initial run, it was all but forgotten in NB’s archives until 2020 when Aimé Leon Dore reintroduced the sneaker to the public with a few now-iconic limited drops. The reintroduction of the 550 was so popular that New Balance made ALD founder Teddy Santis its creative director, and together Santis and NB have taken the brand from a niche audience to the mainstream.

The brand hitting its stride and getting love from a new generation is a good thing. New Balance sneakers are dope, and a lot of that has to do with the immaculate design and smart branding. And we can’t think of a better person to be a brand ambassador than Jack Harlow. Harlow, with his minimalist and to-the-point aesthetic (his best music is plain and simple rap, no sub-genres required) reflects the simplicity of New Balance in the Teddy Santis era. So it’s no huge mystery why the brand tapped Harlow to introduce brand new colorways of the 550.

Launching exclusively at Foot Locker this Thursday, the new colorways include a sneaker that combines Sea Salt, Reflection, Olivine & Dark Olivine, and another in Reflection, Sea Salt, and Grey Matter. The colorway names are excessively complicated, as is per usual with New Balance. Seriously, they could’ve just titled these sneakers “Olive” and “Light Blue.”

The sneakers retail for $110 and feature a white leather base with colored panels and logos. Sadly, the green 550s are Women’s and Children’s only. The blue is a full size run. To pick up a pair, hit up Foot Locker and Champs Sports stores on February 22nd or online. Check out the sneakers in action below.